I’m a Shikellamy Special Ed aide for 20 years, hired with a high school diploma. Now the talk to save money is to replace us due for a big cost savings. During my years, it became necessary to become “highly qualified” by taking in-depth trainings, and completing a lengthy competency checklist.
Putting this out there: I make $21.25 an hour, yes, a good hourly wage. But, I am a 180-day employee and only work 6.25 hours a day. So no health insurance, and no income for three months a year. For 2020 my year end wages were $26,020.66 which included retirement. I don’t have the best of everything, but I have everything I need.
So now Shikellamy wants to outsource and lower support staff to $15 an hour with no raise for years. That’s a 30% pay cut for me. My question is, who is going to apply for these jobs like mine, qualified, for $15 an hour, part time, no benefits and no income for 3 months?
Oh, wait. Isn’t there a shortage on people wanting to work? Signs everywhere asking for help and offering bonus incentives, the need is so great? How’s that going to work out? Who is going to provide the continuity to help our kids who struggle, who need help on a daily basis? Replace those of us with the knowledge, with someone off the street with no experience, just to save some bucks?
I can also proudly claim that I have 45 and a half sick days accumulated, because I love my job, my kids, my teacher and my school. I am asking the Shikellamy School Board to please vote responsibly. Don’t take it out on the bottom wage earners. We are essential!
Tina Neff Wolfe,
Sunbury