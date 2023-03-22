Someone in D.C. better halt the political war and start looking into rebuilding our military for a possible war with China. (And, possibly Russia). Our military is a mess. I've said for several years, one of these days China and Russia are going to become a team and when they do, our country will be in serious trouble. And, it is happening.
China's Navy is nearly larger than our Navy and will continue to get larger. Our Navy is shrinking. It is predicted that by 2029, the Chinese Navy will have 460 combat-ready ships. We, on the other hand, will have about 260 ships. China's fleet will be battle ready. Our fleet, well, hopefully, it will be battle ready. Currently, our fleet is not battle ready.
If you take the larger Chinese fleet versus our fleet, historically the larger fleet will prevail in any engagement. We must immediately start a rebuilding program to have a fleet of battle-ready ships ASAP. China is building ships today at an express rate while our country is building slowly, if at all. Admiral Phil Davidson warned while testifying before Congress in 2021, "The China threat is obvious during this decade, in fact in the next six years." China now has three aircraft carriers and is building more. Our aircraft carrier fleet currently is in need of a major overhaul, at least the older carriers.
Our Navy has not been able to recruit enough sailors to man what ships we do currently have. The Navy raised the maximum age for enlistment to age 41. The Navy announced that it is lowering minimum scores on the Armed Forces Qualification Test for new recruits. What? Now they are going to the bottom of the educational/aptitude standards for recruits. This does not make any sense.
The military today is hi-tech and needs more educated, intelligent recruits. Today is not like 1950 when you could take a sailor with not much aptitude and give him a mop or a can of paint and turn him loose. There were plenty of other sailors working in high-tech jobs.
Our Army is shrinking as the Chinese Army is growing. China has millions of young men/women for military duty who can be placed in their military involuntarily. We rely on an all-volunteer military and at this time, we cannot require anyone to enter the military forces of the U.S. Our Army has missed its recruiting goals by 15,000 last year. Next year is projected to be worse.
The Air Force is also missing its recruitment goals and predicts it will be further in the hole this year.
A Pentagon study of young Americans shows that they would not qualify for military service without a waiver due to being overweight, using drugs, or having mental and physical health problems.
What we need now is a military draft, or at least, some type of a 12-week boot camp for all high school graduates. We must immediately take action or as I predict, we'll see the Chinese flag flying over Washington by mid-century.
We also need a 1940/41 military build-up along with industrial production of much-needed new military equipment.
I say we are Rome. We are in a serious decline and our nation is failing. The Roman Empire was a world power, it failed, much like the U.S. is failing.
Joseph F. Rebar lives in Shamokin.