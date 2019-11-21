It is easy to forget “fan” is short for fanatic. That was slammed home this week when Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said he deleted his social media accounts in the wake of Penn State’s loss at Minnesota two Saturdays ago. Clifford, a redshirt sophomore in his first season as the starter, said he received death threats following the 31-26 loss.
Read that again. Death threats. To a college kid.
It is just as ridiculous and frightening the second time you read it.
Penn State, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff ranking at that time, lost by five to Minnesota, its only loss of the season. Clifford threw for 340 yards but also threw three interceptions — the final one coming at the goal line to clinch the Gophers’ win with a minute left.
“Fans” took advantage of social media’s ability to get direct access to someone to voice their disappointment and displeasure with Clifford’s performance directly to the quarterback. This modern connection offers some benefits but clearly opens the door to the unacceptable and outrageous interactions that led to Clifford walking away from social media.
“It’s sad to say, but you know how some fans get,” Clifford said on Tuesday. “It gets a little crazy. I was kind of sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages. But you learn how to deal with certain things and how certain people are just going to react because it’s a very passionate game with a lot of passionate people.”
There is a clear difference between passionate and dangerous. The line fans shouldn’t cross was clearly obscured in this latest incident with Clifford, who has done an admirable job in his first season.
“I don’t know where we are as a society,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It’s concerning. We’re 9-1. We’re ranked in the Top 10. We have had a pretty good year based on most peoples’ standards. Sometimes you go on social media and you wouldn’t feel that way.
“It’s not just our fan base; it’s all over.”
“That’s how sick our world is,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said when he heard the news. “You deal with that when you’re in the public light or in sports. People have such a passion for something, and you take it to an extreme level.”
This is the second time this year a Penn State fan has overstepped acceptable communication with a football player at Penn State. Last month, a fan wrote a letter to Jonathan Sutherland criticizing the player’s dreadlocks and appearance.
Penn State fans proudly chant “We Are” to signify a unity they feel separates them from other fan bases. If that is truly the case, then “We Are,” needs to be better than this.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.