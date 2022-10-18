I am concerned about our world’s population, its continuing growth and the need for adequate natural resources to support the increases. The more people, the more demand. This will affect the quality of our lives, the lives of our children and the lives of our grandchildren. Are we, as a nation, wisely planning to adequately meet the coming predicament? My stance is that we are not.
Many sources estimate our current world population at approximately 8 billion now. Many scientists think Earth has a maximum carrying capacity of 9 billion to 10 billion people. The eminent Harvard University sociobiologist, Edward O. Wilson has been basing his estimate on calculations of the Earth’s available resources.
The United Nations Population Fund states, as its mission, “to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.” Various population experts suggest actions to take nationally, in order to wisely address these issues:
n Generously fund family planning programs, including educating women and girls.
n Provide access to reproductive health care, including all types of low-cost, safe, effective contraception.
n Make medical infertility procedures free for men and women, or at least covered under all health plans.
n And make population, environmental and basic sex education part of the basic educational curriculum.
Women’s Health Centers provided a lot of these needs and have been closing or are now closed due to the actions of those opposed to the abortion issue. Regardless of one’s feelings about that particular issue, the other important needs remain, as discussed above.
How are we going to provide what is needed to be effective? Have you tried to even get a doctor’s appointment lately? Doctors cannot make up for the non-abortion services which were being provided by the Women’s Clinics. I am not aware of any legislators advocating for these issues. Are they intentionally ignoring this? If so, it is absolutely unacceptable, ignorant, and deeply disappointing!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg