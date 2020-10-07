We know that our country will not be what we want it to be until COVID-19 is defeated. Until then we only have masks, social distancing and hand-washing to keep us safe. Everyone has got to comply and adhere to these basic actions.
President Trump foments fear messaging, slandering, bullying and lying to try and get reelected. Joe Biden speaks to all of us as Americans who want the best for all of us.
Trump tells us if we elect Biden, burning, looting, violence and flag disrespect and all the chaos that he can dribble out to us will continue to occur. Now, take a look around you. You are not working, businesses are at a standstill, cases and deaths are rising daily, and Trump is the president? What has Biden got to do with it?
And still Trump tells us it will just go away because he has it under control. Some control he has! He wasn’t capable of preventing himself from being infected.
Trump has shown disdain for anyone but himself and his family. He has disregard for the American life, in general, and our lives. Shooting one of us on Fifth Avenue won’t get rid of him, more than 7 million cases and almost 210,000 deaths, increasing daily, won’t do it. Trump keeps lying and people keep dying.
However, we have the power and we can stop his rule and reign. You have got to get out and vote. When Democrats vote in our numbers, Republicans lose. Please vote.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg