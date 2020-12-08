St. Paul wrote to the Galatians “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love become slaves to one another. For the whole law is summed up in a single commandment, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’.”
How stark the contrast with the prevailing sentiment in our Valley! Countless people still refuse to wear masks because of a nationalized view of freedom. Their American political identity has taken precedence. Nine months into the pandemic I am astounded at the indifference shown toward the wellbeing of the vulnerable.
We are in the midst of another spike in COVID-19 cases, and yet many Christian and conservative fundamentalists continue to flaunt their defiance of government and CDC guidelines. This is disheartening, but unsurprising. What is surprising, and shameful, is when our elected leaders and law enforcement shirk responsibility. Yes, I’m talking about Rep. Rowe, but also many others. It is a complete abdication of leadership to not mask and follow precautions designed to keep us safe.
I know many in our valley pride themselves on their Christianity. What could be more fundamental than loving our neighbors? Wear a mask, if not for yourself, for the asthmatic child, the essential worker, a chronically-ill grandparent, and so many more. Christian freedom is not the freedom to do whatever one pleases, rather it is the freedom to love and serve the most vulnerable.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury