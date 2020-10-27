Do we even care anymore about how many get infected or die so long as it isn’t ourselves? That seems to be President Donald Trump’s mantra with his “light at the end of the tunnel” that he alone can “see around the corner,” his “herd immunity” that “he alone can fix anything.” Maybe his fawning enablers should have allowed him to show up in the Superman costume he wanted to wear. He certainly has used his “superpower” to change this country into something it has never been since its inception.
The world isn’t laughing at our country. They laugh at this fool that the minority of us selected.
From the New York Times: “Exhaustion and impatience are creating new risks as coronavirus cases soar in parts of the world. Nearly 40 million people have been infected globally. The virus has taken different paths through these countries as leaders have implemented a range of restrictions. But a common sentiment emerged: a public weariness of the coronavirus and a growing tendency to risk its dangers, out of desire or necessity.”
One New Yorker summed it up: “I am so tired of everything. Is it going to be over? I want it to be over.”
Ronald Baker,
Lewisburg