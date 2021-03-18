What’s the matter Mr. Keller? Afraid you can’t have the $1,400? Afraid your rich friends won’t get it? Afraid the big corporations aren’t part of the plan? So worried that people who are unemployed, even some still unemployed from last year, will get a little help of extra money for their families?
Are you also afraid that maybe someday more people who are below the poverty level in this country will finally make enough money an hour to survive? And are you afraid that there might be fewer homeless people that mostly get help from the church people and food banks but never our Republican leaders?
One day, hopefully, you and your Republican constituents will realize that “We the People,” in this United States of America are all eligible for all that you in the House and Senate already have. It’s not about the money. It’s about the job of taking care of all the people in this country of ours. All of them.
You never remember that this world was created by God, not man! The United States was started by “immigrant” settlers who wanted a free, peaceful life of liberty to be free to honor God.
The Statue of Liberty was given to us by the French to have open arms to all who entered to travel and settle in our country. We are all a part of an immigrant family who settled here. The only people who were native Americans were the Native Americans. Look how they are treated.
Now it is time for all the people to get together, and I mean all, and let you know Mr. Keller, that “We the People” are your bosses, you are not ours.
Debra Foulds,
Sunbury