I was born and raised a word guy — my father taught English and my mother edited this newspaper. However, life has taught me that words are not enough, and sometimes words are lies. The philosopher David Abram’s “Spell of the Sensuous” helped me to articulate some of these ideas more fully, but it boils down to this: Humans created words as symbols to represent reality, but now we frequently believe our symbols more than reality itself.
This preference for symbols especially gives rise to black and white thinking. Although people like to say that “grey” is between black and white, it’s actually “color” that is left out of black and white thinking, and it’s easy to see how much poorer life is without color. Indeed, life is pretty much synonymous with color, while in some cultures black is associated with death and in others, white is. So in a global cultural sense, “black and white” is synonymous with “death and death.” Now that we’re all so dependent on computers, this tendency to overlook the in-between has only gotten worse — the only options with a computer are 1 or 0.
Recently, we have both a letter-writer and an esteemed columnist indulging in black and white wordplay. Art Keller suggests in his letter (April 13) that we plant more trees — all good! But he proposes this as an alternative to pursuing greener energy. Although words can make it seem like trees are a reasonable replacement for turbines, in fact both actions are running along parallel lines — we can do both, if we’re trying to improve the environment.
Across the broadsheet, the columnist Clarence Page quotes the author J.D. Vance saying, “Instead [of “job loss or the middle class feeling left behind by globalization”], it was either that they [Trump voters] were racist or stupid or maybe Russia stole the election.” Again, there’s no reason it can’t be both, if we’re trying to understand the currents running beneath modern right-wing American politics.
My point is not to denigrate Mr. Keller, Mr. Vance or Trump voters, but rather to point out that we humans are at a critical point as a species, and our preference for symbols over reality carries the seeds of our own destruction. Either we use all our senses in addition to reason and tradition to understand and thrive in our world; or we continue to put our symbols ahead of reality, with predictable, painful and inevitable consequences arising from our willful preference. We humans have a tendency to place ourselves outside or above the rest of existence, and while it’s true that plants and animals don’t possess the capability to create written language or other complex symbols, it is also true that they don’t possess the potential to exterminate themselves.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg