President Donald Trump’s penchant for playing fast and loose with the facts, either in front of a microphone or via Twitter, is a problem when big, real-life issues take center stage.
It’s moments like this, when America — and the world — needs to trust its leader implicitly. Americans need someone they can believe will give us the real story of the coronavirus in America and what it’s dangers are.
President Trump’s greatest weakness may be that he refuses to project any weakness; that he must always be the smartest person in the room, even when it is clear he is in over his head.
During his three-plus years in office, the president has routinely stated that “no one knows more than me about” everything from campaign finance and ISIS to the debt and infrastructure.
In discussing the spread of this virus across the country — including more than 10 cases in Pennsylvania — the president has said the World Health Organization’s death rate is too high. He knows because he has a “hunch,” and maybe is a “natural” at understanding complex viruses. The death rate may well be below what’s currently being reported — it likely is considering a serious lack of testing in the U.S. — but don’t call it a hunch. In matters of life and death, give us science and facts.
It’s OK to not understand it all. This is a complicated issue regarding a novel virus without a vaccine. Even Geisinger’s Dr. Stanley Martin, the health system’s head of infectious diseases, said the difficulty in tracking this coronavirus is no one knows what they don’t know.
The president needs to say that. Have the experts say that. It’s better than guessing with a false bravado that can do more harm than good.
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, knows this better than anyone. He has served under six presidents and through a dozen outbreaks. He’s an expert, not a politician.
“You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don’t want to go to war with a president,” Fauci told Politico last week. “But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth. I don’t think that we are going to get out of this completely unscathed. I think that this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say boy, that was bad.”
Americans are strong enough to digest bad news. It is how preparations are made and we manage this problem together.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.