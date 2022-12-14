It’s not often that the government asks all of us — people going about our normal lives out here — to review information in a national database and report errors.
But it really is happening right now, through Jan. 13.
The database was created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and it includes every mailing address in the nation along with a list of companies that claim to provide internet access and service to each address. Within the next four weeks, the FCC seeks to verify the accuracy of this data, and that’s where we come in.
During a media briefing on Monday, Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and state Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill, R-28 of York County, a member of the Authority’s Board of Directors, urged residents to type their address into the online database, check the information that pops up and report anything that is inaccurate.
These checks are necessary to ensure that millions of dollars in federal funding, allocated to provide internet access to places where it is currently limited or unavailable, is spent where it is needed the most.
The overall goal is to close the “digital divide,” the term referring to the huge differences between communities or regions that have lightning-fast internet connections and those having little or no ability to receive email, immediately call up information on their computer, stream TV or a movie or attend virtual school classes or meetings.
The database map — online at broadbandmap.fcc.gov — has a search window where we can enter the address of our home or business. When we do, a window pops up listing the various cable, phone, satellite or wireless providers that reportedly are ready and able to provide internet access to that address, along with the maximum upload and download speeds offered by each company. If the information is correct, there is no need to do anything further.
State officials said it’s vital to report any “challenges” to the data, including a location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband location but is missing from the map, a location where broadband service is incorrectly identified, any other basic information that is incorrect or any location where the placement (geographic coordinates) is incorrect. Individuals can enter corrections, or challenges directly into the website page by clicking the “Availability Challenge” link. All of these online checks must be completed by Jan. 13. Residents who do not have internet service or are unable to access the website are asked to contact their local state House or Senate representative’s office for assistance.
Residents who live in regions where internet accessibility has been challenging have been waiting far too long for the same kinds of services that have been available to those in more populated regions for years. The digital divide must be closed, and this effort will help ensure that it is done correctly.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Dave Hilliard.