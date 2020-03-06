‘Where there is a will, there is a way,” once a saying for motivation, can now be used to explain a new and dangerous form of bullying. Cyberbullying is a method which bullies have recently adopted to ridicule and attack others both in and out of school. This can be a widespread type of attack, whether in a private message or a public post.
Either way, there is no question that with the expansion of social media, a great dilemma has formed. Rumors about people can spread more quickly than ever before. In one post, hundreds of viewers can see a malicious and vulgar attack made to embarrass someone or ruin their reputation.
Cyberbullying is just a new system used to reach people when clocked out of school and is probably the easiest way to bully someone since the risks are especially low. Adult authorities do not have the same comprehension of social media, making it easy for them to overlook these attacks as something that does not matter. Threats and rumors online can do just as much damage mentally as physical interactions with bullies.
So how can someone prevent cyberbullying? The solution is both simple and complicated: Personal users have the option to accept specific friend requests and block people which typically removes the problem of that specific cyberbully. Unfortunately, when it comes to the internet as a whole, cyberbullies are here to stay. With tools like virtual private networks and other private browsing options, it can be difficult to completely remove people from sites; the best action is to report all spiteful and vulgar posts.
Though blocking or unfriending someone is typically where it ends, the problem can become much worse if the person recreates an account just to be malicious to someone. That is when the threat can be high, and this person might be more of a danger. Any tasteless threats or threats of violence should be reported to a trusted adult authority that can help.
Cyberbullying, from the outside, may seem less harmful than physical bullying. But cyberbullying is a problem that needs to be tackled nonetheless by educating teachers and parents on the dangers of social media and by creating better reporting systems on websites.
At the end of the day, cyberbullies must be held accountable for their actions when kids and teens are being attacked. Bullying may be a disease that cannot be completely cured, but just like the common cold, we can treat the symptoms.
Alexander Mohler is a student at Midd-West High School.