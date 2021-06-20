I’m watching, listening to former President Trump on C-Span. They’re talking about it as part of a 2024 campaign.
We cannot tell such a lie, and I’m certain Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp meant it on Friday when, according to a news release from his office, he “applauded members of the State Board of Education for voting earlier today to express their opposition to teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Georgia’s K-12 classrooms.”
Setting aside for the moment, the long-standing dedication of Republicans to local control, the governor clearly supports CRT and wants Georgians to have no exposure to “history” based on race, or racist characteristics.
As most citizens my age, I remember the story of a young George Washington, having received the gift of a hatchet as a six-year-old, who then proceeded to cut down a cherry tree. When confronted by his angry father, according to Parson Weems’ biography, the great virtues of this young white boy made him say, “Father, I cannot tell a lie; I cut the Tree.”
We’ve relied on that bit of history countless times during our lifetimes; pledging allegiance to our flag and country most every day of public school, then swearing to preserve and protect our country on entering the military service.
No more can this incident be taught in Georgia to influence our children. From this time forward, speaking the truth is not something to be encouraged. In fact, the inability to “tell a lie” is apparently, in some minds, disqualification for the highest office in our land. Liar, liar, pants on fire has clearly lost its meaning.
Lest you think this was a mistake on Gov. Kemp’s part, consider his situation. He’s done his best to support Trump, even after three full Georgia recounts, in what has become known as The Big Lie — that Trump is actually the winner.
Of course, it’s The Big Lie. But Gov. Kemp and the state’s school board have changed that label from being a disgraceful effort to destroy our democracy, into a statement worthy of our very first, and universally honored president.
And that’s the way it is! We should not tell the lies that the Republican Congress continues to perpetuate.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg