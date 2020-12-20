Like Fred Keller, I took an oath to support, obey, and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Which makes it all the more disappointing that Mr. Keller has violated this oath by supporting the frivolous and unconstitutional lawsuit, brought by the state of Texas, to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania and three other states.
Mr. Keller claims this is necessary to “ensure that Americans have confidence in our election.” Meanwhile he undermines that very confidence by promoting claims of irregularities and fraud unsupported by facts and evidence. Officials at every level of government and now judges at every level of the judicial system have scrutinized the election results. In every case, the results have been certified as accurate and confirmed former Vice President Biden as the winner.
Mr. Keller could have followed the example of Senator Toomey and acknowledged this obvious fact and simple truth. But when faced with the choice, he has pledged his loyalty to a single person over his country — our country!
Mr. Keller loves to exclaim his patriotism and love of America, but in practice displays only cowardice. His hypocrisy is appalling. The citizens of central and northern Pennsylvania deserve better from their elected representative.
James Knight,
Lewisburg,
Township Supervisor
East Buffalo Township