I confess uncomprehending frustration over the political divide and the close to religious zeal with which his base villifies the opposition but sees “nothing wrong” with the behavior of President Donald Trump. Against the odds, and notwithstanding the stark seriousness of the situation, I challenged myself to try to respond with humor. I failed.
Truly, 45 is a topical comic’s dream come true, as so consistently and repeatedly demonstrated by Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. He has been an easy target.
For me, it starts with questioning “why?” Why’d he say that Obama wasn’t born in the United States? Why’d he say that grabbing women (you know where) is acceptable? More recently, why would he call the better angels who admonish us about the need to do more to reverse climate change and global warming “prophets of doom?” All this misinformed banter would be funny, if it weren’t so serious.
To me, the phrase ought to be “profits of doom,” to describe the short term benefits (at the expense of everyone) for the oil companies and developers, his corporate supporters who pursue environmentally damaging policies all the way to the bank.
Even so, I can’t help but laugh when, betraying his inability to appreciate constitutional wisdom, morally bankrupt 45 sheds crocodile tears over limitations on state-established religion in the form of prayer ... as if he’s persuaded us that that is a right that he otherwise would exercise.
I’m sorry, I can’t do it. It’s just not funny that the chief executive mocks the disabled, cozies up to dictators and oligarchs, condescends to women, condemns the free press, has obvious contempt for people whose skin isn’t white, belittles all who oppose him, rewards those who are faithful to him if he can make a dime from it, looks to get personal financial advantage from the office he holds, lies all the time (far beyond the regrettable license we extend to politicians), has decimated the Department of State, cow-tows to the rich with tax cuts and environmental policy, blew up the deficit, entrusted the Department of Education to the wholly unqualified Betsy DeVos, prefers narrow-minded judges, and generally behaves like a spoiled brat and a bully.
His popularity among the base of just south of 40 percent of the voting population is something I will never understand. We, as a nation, deserve better.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.