Joe Biden has given us all a look at how he will govern. He has been unable and unwilling to give us an answer on a question that has been repeatedly asked of him. It has to do with appointments to the Supreme Court and whether or not as president he would “pack” the court with five or more judges. This is perhaps the most important question to come before us as voters and Biden’s answer is that we do not “deserve” to know.
We evidently also do not deserve to know how he is going to pay for free college tuition, excused student loans, $15,000 tax credit for first time home buyers, $7,000 in child care subsidy, $1,300 in additional Social Security for seniors, $14,000 in additional income for workers, and whatever else he can dream up to buy your vote. In the 1920s politicians only promised, “a chicken in every pot.” How times have changed.
Elect me and then I will reveal what I am going to do. This is nothing more than another way of saying “trust me,” as when Nancy Pelosi said pass the health care bill and then we can read it and find out what’s in it.
Do you really believe you will ever see the “goodies” that Biden promises? The only thing that will come from the Biden plan is more and ever-increasing taxes because remember the government does not pay for anything. You do!
So Joe, while you think we do not deserve to know, some of us in return think we do not deserve you.
Henry A. Truslow,
Northumberland