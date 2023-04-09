It’s been a year since officials out of Texas first pitched plans for a billion-dollar recycling plant adjacent to the Susquehanna River in Point Township and a group of Valley residents still have concerns that the powers that be at Encina can actually pull off repurposing of end-of-life plastics.
When pitched during the first week of April last year, stakeholders said the Northumberland County plant would be the first of its kind in the nation, a state-of-the-art facility that would use advanced, proven technologies to convert recycled plastic materials into a raw product that could be used by other manufacturers to create thousands of new plastic-type products.
Those pushing the project have hit some hurdles so far, most recently when a variance to build an 80-foot tall building — 30 feet higher than the township’s maximum permitted height of 50 feet — was denied by Point Township supervisors. Encina officials said they would go back to the drawing board.
On paper, there is a lot to like about the project, including the number of jobs it could mean — both in terms of construction and later to operate a plant they say would recycle more than 400,000 tons of plastic a year — to the tax revenue. There is also the awareness of what successfully transforming and repurposing end-of-life plastics could mean environmentally.
But those who have concerns are worried about what they don’t know, more important what they don’t know they don’t know.
A concerned citizens group — formed under the Save Our Susquehanna (SOS) umbrella — says they aren’t against the plant as a whole. But they have concerns about the process and what they aren’t being told yet. They are concerned about the Susquehanna River, which will be used to draw water as part of the vaporization process and what sort of emissions will be put into the air. They are concerned about home values near the location, and the impact dozens of trucks will have on local roads every day.
They all seem like legitimate things to ponder.
The good news is they are voicing their concerns now and Encina at least has been present, while maybe not offering all the answers locals seek. It’s not just a NIMBY — not in my backyard — argument, but a tell us more so we can understand what is happening and what the long-term impacts will be.
“There are upsides and downsides to every project,” said Northumberland resident and SOS member Lana Gulden. “But I’m afraid that the downsides aren’t getting out to people.”
The SOS group is hosting a public meeting to discuss concerns. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Route 11 just outside of Northumberland. The more information everyone can gather early in this process, the better for everyone.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.