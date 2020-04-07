I have been employed at a local food warehouse for more than 32 years and can say very quickly this is the most challenging experience my co-workers and I have ever gone through.
We found out very quickly how much folks eat out not only on a weekly basis but daily. I want to let folks know that the supply lines have not ended. What’s creating the empty shelves are not only the added sales because of people now eating at home but the overbuying and hoarding.
Recently I was at the store and a customer next to me had his cart so full he almost needed sideboards to hold everything in. As he left he looked at the clerk and said, “I don’t know what I am going to do with all this stuff. My cupboards are already full.”
As I have related this story to friends and co-workers two things were uttered right away. How selfish can you be and how much of that will eventually just be thrown out? This illustrates exactly what is causing shortages in the foodservice system along with household items. We truly are doing our best to keep all of you supplied.
Doug Walter,
Linntown