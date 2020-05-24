No political party or president is responsible for the trade situation with China, NAFTA or other trade agreements. The impetus and cause of these developments lie with the multi-national, multi-billion dollar companies who wanted “free trade.”
A huge segment for the United States was lower labor costs for these corporations. First they moved to states with week labor laws and week unions in the United States. Then they went overseas, choosing low-cost labor over Americans for a cheaper “supply chain.” This occurred over decades.
Politicians and corporations are now realizing that the chickens have come home to roost.
We gave the business to China. They welcomed it.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton