There is a lot of debate on whether there is or is not global warming. The following is a list of things that I have observed or have firsthand knowledge of their validity that has helped me make a decision on the matter:
I was raised and reside on a farm in Lower Augusta Township. The stone house and adjacent summer kitchen were built in 1875. The owners of the farm built a dam from which they harvested ice in the winter. The ice was hauled to an ice house (which was adjacent to the main house) and then covered with sawdust to last for refrigeration through the summer months. This operation could not be done today as the ice does not get thick enough to harvest.
One of my earliest memories was in 1946 when I was 3 years old. In late summer, my family went to a Patricksburg School party. The whole school (which still stands adjacent to the Lower Augusta Fire Company building) was invited to the home of teacher Mr. Mason Hoover located on Hoover’s Island in the middle of the Susquehanna River. I remember the sweet taste of watermelon that he raised on his island farm. Mr. Hoover related that in winter he would take a team of horses over the ice to the eastern side of the river. He walked across the ice in the winter and then walked two miles up Boyles Run road to teach school at Patricksburg School. The ice does not get thick enough today to walk across the river.
In the past, water pipes were placed at depth of three feet to prevent them from freezing. Today the ground may freeze to a depth of only 4-6 inches.
Not too many years ago, ice jams were a common springtime occurrence on the Susquehanna River and Penn’s Creek. Ice chunks 10-12 inches thick could be seen floating down the river. On occasion, dynamite was used to break up the jams to prevent flooding upstream. It’s been years since I have seen ice jams of this magnitude.
In the past, farm ponds were used for ice skating in winter. One pond very close to my home hosted church skating parties. Today the ice is not thick enough to skate on.
I remember going deer hunting during the December deer season in the freezing cold with snow on the ground almost all season. Today if there is snow, it melts in a day or two.
Fruit trees in my orchard are blooming much earlier than they did in the past (apricot trees are pushing buds the first week in March). The variety of black raspberries I raise started producing about July 4 in the 1990s — now they are almost done producing by July 4. This represents a two-week shift in harvest time.
Years back there was a ski slope in Stonington. This is no longer feasible.
Snowmobile recreation was very popular years ago and one could see tracks all over the hills in our area. This now seems to be a thing of the past because of insufficient snow.
I know there are still extreme cold periods occurring during the winter months but they do not last for long. One needs to look at the average temperature over the winter and such things as ice thickness, depth of ground freezing, and maturity dates of fruit ripening to get a better picture of what is occurring. Looking at all the local facts, I came to a reasonable conclusion that there has been a significant temperature change in average winter temperatures over the past several decades in the local area.
The same scene is playing out on the national level. Average yearly temperatures in the United States have been steadily increasing over the past decades (51.4 degrees 1950-1970), (52.5 degrees 1970-1990) and (54.7 degrees 1991-2021). Similar temperature increases are being recorded in every nation of the world.
We have two choices to decide what will be done with the observed information:
Deny the facts and say there is no such thing as global warming and do nothing. Let the next generation deal with the problems.
Recognize the fact that measurable scientific evidence supports that global warming is occurring at an ever-increasing pace and that measures need to be taken to mitigate the problems associated with it. We should not burden the next generation with this problem.
Action needs to be started now to address the situation.
William Renn lives in Sunbury.