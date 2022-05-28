I’ve been with Bishop (The Right Rev. Dr.) Audrey Scanlan, diocesan bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania earlier this week. She invited the diocese’s clergy to a gathering for three days of study, prayer, and fellowship at the group’s annual Clergy Conference in Lancaster.
My room had one of those air conditioning units that switches off and on all night, loudly and occasionally with a harsh “clunk.” That wasn’t the main reason that I didn’t sleep much on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Children were murdered in Texas. We learned of the shooting during a plenary session Tuesday afternoon. They are: Eva, Irma, Uziyah, Xavier, Amerie Jo, Jose, Alithia, Annabell, Eliahana, Eliana, Rojelio, Jacklyn, Jaliah, Jayce, Alexandria (Lexi), Tess, Makenna, Layla, Maite, Miranda, Nevaeh, and two others’ mortal lives have been murdered. Young scholars, athletes, neighborhood children with unfettered hopes and dreams. Now silenced and gone. There are many other children and at least one law enforcement officer who are wounded and recovering from the gun assault in Uvalde.
Enough. Enough! The word reverberating in my head is enough. And yet what is it that a parish priest and two small Episcopal congregations in Central Pennsylvania can do? I fully support Bishop Scanlan’s letter to the diocese:
“We call for a collective commitment to support youth who are isolated and struggle and to equip them and their families with resources to navigate the stress and untenable burdens of life. We pray for the transformation of our communities, recognizing the courage and vulnerability needed to name our weaknesses and to build toward a healthier future. We need more strident gun laws to keep our children safe and laws to ensure that gun owners act responsibly. We must raise our voices to influence our leaders and legislators to end the epidemic of gun violence.”
We are not isolated or immune to such horrors. We are aware that suicides in our own and neighboring towns happen frequently because of the availability of guns. Chaplains at Geisinger provide pastoral care to gun violence victims, survivors and offenders.
Even if these facts are not enough consider how all of us are impacted when another mass shooting occurs. There is evidence that 30% of people who witness a mass shooting suffer some degree of PTSD for every mortality caused by a mass shooting such as the one that happened in Uvalde, Buffalo or wherever the next mass shooting occurs. We will hear and view politicians at nation, state, and local levels do nothing but offer condolences and, in some places, do whatever they can to make sure that it becomes easier and easier to own a gun, even weapons strictly designed for battlefield purposes such as those used in one tragic massacre after another.
Isn’t a ban on the purchase of assault weapons reasonable? Aren’t universal background checks at least an effort to make sure that someone with a criminal background or an unsettled emotional/behavioral status is not allowed to purchase a weapon? Can’t we close some loopholes to existing statutes? I love our teenagers and I’m not comfortable with them purchasing battlefield weapons before they can legally drink alcohol.
Bishop Caryle Hughes of the Episcopal Diocese of Newark wrote:
“Nineteen small bodies and those of two teachers demand our commitment and attention to life. What shall we do as individuals and as churches to bring the frequent mass shootings to an end? The dead have no time for our discouragement, they have no tolerance for our feeling overwhelmed, and they have no need for our opinions. Instead, the echo of their lives and the horror of their deaths urges us to a relentless commitment to end gun violence and mass shooting.”
She included the following list of actions: Call legislators at national and state levels; start a Chapter of the Episcopal Peace Fellowship; adapt prayers for individual use and for the People; add the names of the dead to your personal and parish prayer lists; wear orange on June 3, National Gun Violence Prevention Day; write letters to your local publications and local leaders.
My prayer is that our words may become more than words and that we will find actions to save the lives of children and adults across our nation. Maybe one phone call will be enough to persuade one legislator to change her or his voting record. Maybe an article, like this one may prompt someone to not purchase ammunition for their automatic weapons. Maybe it will be just enough for you to craft something so as to begin anew your Christian pilgrimage or journey in another faith tradition.
May God’s Grace and Justice spur us to action when our fears prompt us to remain silent.
Enough!
The Rev. Jim Strader-Sasser is the Priest-in-Charge at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bloomsburg and Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Danville.