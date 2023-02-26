Remember a movie from 20 years ago titled “The Village?” It concerned a small 18th-century village deep in the woods. The adults knew that there were other towns beyond the woods, but they never left the village because the woods were inhabited by terrible bloodthirsty creatures. The children never played in the woods for fear of those creatures. The adults taught them to fear the dangerous evil people who inhabited the towns outside the woods. When someone is finally allowed to go through the woods to the other towns to get medicine, we discover that “The Village” is really hidden deep in a walled-off wildlife sanctuary near a modern city.
The truth comes out. The adults had been so frightened and traumatized by their lives in the modern world that they had bought this land, created a supposed “wildlife sanctuary,” and built the village to protect themselves from modern life. But their method for keeping their children from learning the truth was to create more fear — fear of blood-thirsty monsters that supposedly lurked in the woods and fear of the dangerous, evil inhabitants of the towns outside the woods.
Fear of the modern world drove the parents into this make-believe village. Fear then became the tool that they used to keep their children from discovering the truth and going on to a different future.
I’ve thought of this movie often as we see unverified fears grow and hear from some people about the supposedly evil, bloodthirsty monsters that live in our modern world. Fear builds on lies and lies build on fear.
We see this fear in the way some speak about the mythical “good, old days” or the changes they fear in our society and our world. Recently, someone about my age told me that when he was growing up everyone got along; all the kids, both Black and white, played together; nobody was excluded; there was no domestic violence or racial discrimination.
But we know that racial discrimination, domestic violence, and class discrimination were rampant then, as they are now. Black kids seldom lived in the same neighborhoods as white kids, and many cities closed public swimming pools rather than allow Black and white children to swim together. Memories of the “good old days” are as unreal as the peaceful village in the woods.
Fear builds on lies and lies build on fear. Our world today is no more threatening than it was 50 years ago, and acting on the lie of increased danger requires that we teach more fear to children, and build more fear within ourselves. We can’t continue building false villages alone in the woods surrounded by terrible creatures and far from towns filled with evil (different) people.
The frightening thing that has changed in the last 50 years is the economic destruction of the middle class. It began with slashing taxes on corporations, which was supposed to create more business but resulted in a greater tax burden on working people. Since the 1980s this “might-makes-right” economic system has helped keep wages stagnant while corporate profits have soared. This became very visible with the recession of 2008. National banks were called “too big to fail” and were bailed out by the government, while local small businesses were left to fail. Thousands of hard-working families saw their savings vanish and their mortgages slide under water.
To keep us from dealing with this genuine fear, the ultra-rich right wing has financed campaigns to generate fear of the “other.” Waves of anti-gay, anti-trans, anti-immigrant, and anti-anyone-we-can-blame lies have created paralyzing fear for many.
This distracts us from real issues like low wages, lack of medical care, soaring college costs and the loss of solid manufacturing jobs. These are real reasons for fear, not other people whose culture is different. Let’s focus on the real problems.
Our villages can thrive when we welcome change and learn to live peacefully with each other. We don’t have to fear people who are different. As Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.