There’s a line in the theme song from the old television show “Green Acres” that goes, “Keep Manhattan just gimme that countryside.”
Whether we prefer the countryside or not, here in our neck of Central Pennsylvania, we are in it.
The COVID-19 pandemic is just one reminder of that.
Right here in our backyard, we have a major medical center that draws national attention, most recently in a Washington Post article that focused on Geisinger’s and the community’s fight against the virus that has sickened more than 5.1 million people around the world and nearly 1.6 million in the United States, and killed more than 333,000 globally and nearly 94,000 in our country.
Our lower population and stay-at-home orders from the state certainly can be said to have contributed to low numbers here, but it doesn’t hurt having a massive research hospital next door.
Not to take anything away from what major cities have to offer in opportunities and culture, but this area has plenty of offerings of its own, including a rich heritage in agriculture. Our farmers help to feed the state, nation and world.
Something else has happened here, though, a direct result of the pandemic that has crippled the country’s economy and trapped millions in their homes most days.
While people elsewhere have gathered in groups to protest their lack of “freedom” during state shutdowns — either because they doubt the severity of this highly contagious virus, for which there is no vaccine, or because they simply have lost patience — the people of the Susquehanna Valley and surrounding areas have focused on helping each other, providing meals for frontline workers in health care and in grocery stores, making masks or other protective clothing or doing so many other acts of kindness for others.
As has been said, we will get through this together. It is irritating to most of us, though, that the ignorance or childishness of others could make the task that much more difficult by spurring a resurgence of the virus. A new wave of the illness that could shut down businesses and idle workers once again. Not to mention sickening and possibly killing more people.
The end is in sight, if we maintain precautions, keep wearing face masks in public, washing our hands and observing social distancing. We’ve come this far.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and Danville News Editor Joe Sylvester.