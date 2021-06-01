Nothing like throwing out the baby with the bath water, but totally expected from an ambitious, right-wing politician wary and critical of the adjective, “critical;” so fearful of good faith efforts to raise awareness about our shameful and tawdry national history of racial discrimination.
How simple can we make it: Everybody knows Marxism is evil, so any attempt to look at the deep impacts of the culture which embraced slavery on these shores must be wholly rejected because it is Marxism and therefore evil.
Donald Trump represents a shameless assault on truth that many of his followers willfully refuse to abandon. On the heels of yet another fatal, mass shooting, Republicans say that the woeful abundance of weapons in this country and legislative attempts sensibly to limit gun rights simplistically equates to nothing short of “they’re coming for your guns!”
The simple courtesy of wearing a mask in times of a pandemic (that has claimed nearly 600,000 lives in this country alone) is a plot to reduce individual freedom; at the same time, the same folks accuse those who believe that the government has no business making laws to limit a woman’s choice are baby killers.
Calls for police reform after countless deaths of unarmed blacks resulting from police excess equates to nothing less than dangerous hate for all police. Calls for humane immigration and foreign policy and initiating an attempt to address why so many flee their homes to seek a better life here are obviously nothing more than a dangerous invitation to open borders.
Kneeling in silent protest means hate for the flag, the military and country. If your corrupt leader loses an election, the most important chore, prospectively, is to limit the voting rights of those who voted him out of office.
Disapproving of the 2017 tax cuts for corporations and the rich, proposals that the wealthy pay more in taxes and for increasing the minimum wage are all creeping socialism, which is really only Marxism, which is entirely evil!
I was never taught in school about the horrific 1921 race-based massacre in Tulsa. Were you? Have you ever wondered why? Do you really think that owning up to that atrocity is something that can be easily dismissed as “Marxism?”
A snarky lyricist once wrote, “A strict Constitution’s no simple solution, but proof that we have simple minds.” Billy Allred, thanks for your letter published on May 27, equating Critical Race Theory to Marxism.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg