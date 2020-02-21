I totally agree with Ron Baker’s letters to the editor (Feb. 7, Feb. 14) David Ruth’s (Feb. 11) and James Swartz’s (Feb. 10) regarding Senator Toomey’s recent actions. I have also had extreme frustration with attempting to interact with his office. I agree he should never be re-elected.
I have the same feelings about Rep. Fred Keller. He has consistently voted to enable Trump.
Rep. Dan Meuser is especially disappointing to me. His recent commentary (Feb. 10) is blatantly telling of his total ignorance about relationships. Excoriating others wrongfully does not incline them to want to “come together” with their wrongful attackers. How on earth did he ever get elected in the first place? Political representatives need good relationship skills to be able to effectively interact with their constituents and fellow legislators. Unsurprisingly, he votes Republican.
I would like to remind Toomey, Keller and Meuser of an old African proverb. “The ax forgets. The tree remembers.”
Reality and common sense seem to be exceedingly lacking in today’s political world. Some of our Republicans are attempting to mess with reality. They seem to think that they can make us believe in the exact opposite of reality. There are a lot of us who are not so gullible. We know truth when we encounter it and we know when we are being handed the exact opposite, a “bogus bill of goods.” Non-verbal perceptions and actions speak louder than words. Right is not wrong and wrong is not right!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg