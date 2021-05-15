Wednesday marked 126 days between the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a Congressional hearing on the attack on the nation’s house of government.
Except, some say you can’t call it an insurrection. One Republican lawmaker in Washington — clearly not alone in his dangerous revisionist history attempt — said calling the events of Jan. 6 an insurrection is a “bold-faced lie.”
By definition, an insurrection is “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”
We know what happened that day. We know why it happened. We know who stormed the Capitol.
Don’t let congressional Republicans tell you any different.
During Wednesday’s hearing in the very same building where hundreds of rioters rampaged through the hallowed halls, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde — he of the “bold-faced lie” comment — said if you watch “the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall, (it) showed people in an orderly fashion in between the stanchions and ropes taking pictures. If you didn’t know the footage was from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
We know what happened that day. We saw it.
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar called those smashing windows and doors and overpowering law enforcement personnel “peaceful patriots” who are now being harrassed — i.e., prosecuted — by the Justice Department. Another Republican, Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas, called those who attacked the Capitol a “mob of misfits.” At least he got the mob part right.
Here is what Michael Fanone, a Metropolitan Police Officer who arrived at the Capitol to help defend it on Jan. 6, saw: “The fighting was northing short of brutal. I observed approximately thirty police officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder maybe four or five abreast using the weight of their own bodies to hold back the onslaught of violent attackers. Many of these officers were injured, bleeding and fatigued but they continued to fight,” he wrote in a letter to lawmakers.
We know what happened that day. We know why it happened.
Republican lawmakers in Washington are trying to tell us differently, creating their own version of history.
They are obscenely wrong and ignorant to what the long-term impacts on the nation and government could be and already have been. Any attempt to recast what happened on Jan. 6 should be castigated and ridiculed because we all saw it with our own eyes.
We know what happened that day. We won’t forget.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.