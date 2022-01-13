In recent months you have been publishing an insert in the newspaper listing the month’s obituaries. I’m sure this is appreciated by those who have lost loved ones and friends. However, you continue to print the statement on the edge of each page, “We live as long as we are remembered.” Sounds comforting, but what actually does that statement mean?
If our friends and loved ones do not remember the ones who have died for one minute, one hour, one day, one month, or one year are they dead during that time? Does the fact that books and courses continually remind people of the most brutal dictators of history like Hitler and Stalin mean that they get to live the longest?
Memories are good to help comfort us in time of loss. They do not however, determine whether a person is alive or dead after death or their future condition. If they do not know they are alive regardless of the memories, good or bad, then they are not alive. A person is alive when they are aware of their existence, not because someone thinks of them. Such simple suggestions that a person is alive because they are remembered is to avoid the reality — there either is a life after death or death is the end.
The person with the greatest credential when it comes to life after death is Jesus Christ. According to the Bible he was crucified and dead for three days following which he bodily rose from the dead. He appeared to his disciples for 40 days after his resurrection and then ascended into heaven. He lives (and not just his memory) and promises eternal life to all who will turn to him in repentance and receive his gift of eternal life. Many have looked into the evidence for the resurrection and doing so have become Jesus’ followers.
One of his numerous statements about life after death is found in John 11:25, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live even if he dies.” This is the great hope of Christianity and Christians everywhere, not just an imagined existence, but a real existence in the presence of God.
The alternative is that death is the end. We are just a biological being and when we biologically cease to function, our existence ends. As one woman sadly put it, “How nice it will be when I am fertilizer for the flowers.” If death is truly the end then it makes our life here empty and meaningless. No empty statements about memories or pleasant experiences in death will take away that reality.
A person’s life after death does not depend on whether they are remembered. We all will die eventually. The question is are we prepared to meet our Maker? Trusting in Jesus today is the best preparation for the next life and the hope we can have for those who have gone ahead.
Rev. Glen Bayly lives in Mifflinburg. He is a retired minister, radio host of The Lions’ Den University Report.