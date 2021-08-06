Robert Beard (My Turn, Aug. 3) needs to be reminded that we in the United States do not live in a democracy. We live in a Republic.
Next, he definitely needs to go and read all of the Federalist papers to understand the quality and need of an Electoral College. It safe guards the minority states against the tyranny of the larger majority states.
After reading those he should read some more of American history and Supreme Court rulings that stated that the Second Amendment applies to all citizens not just those that are in militias.
As for multiple political parties, the founding fathers really didn’t want any but they grew from disagreement between political leaders in the early part of our history, and we’ve had many many attempts at other political parties in our past and many have failed to catch on. You freely may now try to start one of your own and no one will try to stop you as it would happen in other countries.
Curt Dobson,
Harrisburg