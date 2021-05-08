Pennsylvanians took another significant step forward this week when Gov. Tom Wolf announced most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted May 31.
Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits will be removed at the end of the month the Department of Health said.
The move comes as the number of COVID cases statewide and hospitalizations continue to decrease while the number of commonwealth residents getting vaccinated increases. There are still a troubling number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus each day — more than 45 for four consecutive days this week — so we’re not in the clear yet.
The latest steps are a reward for the majority of us doing the right thing over the past 15 months. They signal the most significant movement toward a pre-pandemic life since initial mitigation orders were put into place in March 2020.
“With millions of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated, it’s time to plan the transition back to normal,” said Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, a member of Wolf’s task force to help plan the state’s vaccine rollout. Hospitalizations and deaths are down. This action is a key step forward.”
Gov. Wolf did leave the mask mandates in place until more residents become vaccinated. That order, Wolf said, will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. That number is about 7.1 million residents. This week, that total was still less than 45 percent, and that number has leveled off in recent days as vaccine hesitancy kicks in.
In mid to late April, there were more than 100,000 shots a day going into arms across the state. Even with places like Walmart offering walk-in appointments, the numbers have dropped. There was a stretch recently of at least 10 consecutive days where the state did not adminster 100,000 shots.
That’s a troubling trend.
Getting back to normal doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a vaccine if you haven’t already. We all know the fastest way to a pre-pandemic life is getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
There has been so much good news in recent weeks regarding the pandemic — The Campus Theatre opened Friday, the Little League World Series is coming back, in-person graduation ceremonies are scheduled for next month. Let’s keep the positive momentum going by seeing the vaccination numbers go back up.
Last month, when he was part of a vaccine clinic at his place of work, Rusty Rail employee Jeff Mandrell offered words of advice that all who don’t plan on getting the vaccine should heed: “I’ve always felt safe, but now I am relieved others will be safe around me.”
It is that sort of unselfish, we’re-in-this-together thinking that will get us all to where we want to be quicker.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.