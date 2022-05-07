It is the last few days of my senior year in high school. I just attended my senior prom, committed to college, and took my final calculus test. I should be excited. I get to spend the next few weeks reminiscing with old friends, opening letters I wrote to myself in eighth grade, and walking through the halls of the schools I have attended the past 12 years.
Yet, as I sit in study hall struggling to write a final paper, I feel dread.
On Monday night, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion regarding abortion was leaked. His draft, while not yet law, foreshadows the end of an American pregnant person’s right to bodily autonomy. Not only am I furious that people across the country will not have access to this integral component of health care, but I am appalled that regulating pregnant people’s bodies is still up for debate in 2022.
To begin, taking away a person’s right to a legal abortion does not end abortions; it ends safe ones. The data show that access to a legal abortion does not increase rates of abortion. The World Health Organization writes, “The lowest rates [of abortion] in the world are in Western and Northern Europe, where abortion is accessible with few restrictions.”
Amnesty International cites the Guttmacher Institute, a U.S.-based reproductive health non-profit, writing that “the abortion rate is 37 per 1,000 people in countries that prohibit abortion altogether or allow it only in instances to save a woman’s life, and 34 per 1,000 people in countries that broadly allow for abortion, a difference that is not statistically significant.”
Moreover, taking away the right to a safe and legal abortion ends lives. According to the World Health Organization, “Complications due to unsafe abortion procedures account for an estimated 13% of maternal deaths worldwide, or 47,000 per year.” Further, researchers at The Center for Reproductive Rights “found an inverse relationship between abortion restrictions and women and children’s health outcomes.” According to Planned Parenthood, “In 1969, one year before New York State legalized abortion, complications from illegal abortions accounted for 23 percent of all pregnancy-related admissions to municipal hospitals in New York City.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Growing up, this felt true, and as a young person, it gave me a sense of well-being and hope for my future.
I had hope because I lived in a country that treated people equally, regardless of their gender.
Yet, I now sit here afraid. I have not yet lived in a country where abortion is not a protected right, and while I hope I never have to, it seems as though the day is rapidly approaching. If nothing else, I hope all people who care about the well-being of pregnant people learn we cannot take our rights for granted: We must demand them.
Catherine Jacobson is a senior at Lewisburg Area High School.