In the next few weeks incumbent U.S. Representatives will declare if they are running for re-election to Congress. All 435 seats will be decided by the voters on Nov. 8.
Voters in Pennsylvania should pay attention to the re-election announcements of the eight Congressmen who tried to destroy our democracy by swallowing the lies of Donald Trump that there was election fraud.
Seven Pennsylvania Representatives signed onto a Texas lawsuit to challenge the electoral college. Then, on Jan. 6, eight voted against approving the certified electoral college votes, all while the violent riot of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and threatened each one of them.
We came close to losing the country that day, and eight Pennsylvania Congressmen are responsible. They do not belong in Congress, and certainly don’t deserve another term.
Here they are, the eight Pennsylvania Congressmen who tried to overthrow our legitimately elected government: Mike Kelly, John Joyce, Scott Perry, Dan Meuser, Glenn Thompson, Fred Keller, Lloyd Smucker and Guy Reschenthaler.
So far 719 of the Jan. 6 rioters have been charged, with many sent to prison. Surely, Pennsylvania’s “shameless eight” deserve the punishment of the voters.
Not one of them had the courage to stand up to Trump’s lies. And not one of them has had the courage to own up to and even try to explain their Jan. 6 actions.
We can do better. We must do better. Do not return any of them to serve again in the government they tried to destroy.
Connie Schulz,
State College