Nursing homes in America have been under a microscope for the better part of a year. The first COVID-19 outbreak in the nation began in a long-term care facility in Washington, but an in-depth investigation by CNHI shows that issues, particularly inspections of the facilities, predate the pandemic.
What has happened in nursing homes over the past year must lead to significant changes across the nation. Too much is at stake, clearly evident considering more than 131,500 residents of long-term care facilities have died since last March from COVID across the U.S.
In the Valley, at least six different facilities had at least 20 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus over the past year. It’s a tragic number that hammers home the importance of closing any loopholes that existed before the pandemic and were exacerbated by the spread of COVID.
CNHI’s investigation found some serious flaws in the system designed to keep these facilities safe, including:
n By March 2021, more than half of nursing homes that receive federal reimbursement had operated for at least 18 months without required in-person annual recertification inspections, according to federal regulatory records.
n Instead of multi-day, intense inspections, federal regulators prioritized half-day reviews of infection control practices and staffing logs. Few facilities received infection control citations, even though 82% of homes had previous citations for infection control deficiencies.
It is the last one, a lack of consistent, thorough and effective inspections that is the most troubling.
Advocate Richard Mollot says oversight systems fail to address issues dating back a decade. He says the inspections and the departments that run them can do “more harm than good because they allow poor providers to continue to grow and they give the impression that there is accountability and that there is quality control when really there isn’t.”
Perhaps no one could have foreseen something like COVID-19’s deadly toll tragically sweeping through long-term care facilities across the nation. It is fair to question if tens of thousands of people are dead because of lax oversight borne out of the faulty and ineffective system.
We have learned a hard lesson over the past year, but it is a lesson we must learn.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.