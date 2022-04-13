Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.