Since I was a kid, I have respected our nation’s proud heritage of hunting and gun ownership. I remember being taught to shoot by my father, who took me hunting in central Pennsylvania when I was 13 years old. I have a Pennsylvania concealed carry permit and am a member of the National Rifle Association.
I know these traditions are shared by many Pennsylvanians, and there is no denying that our outdoor heritage is an inseparable part of the American story. While many Americans own firearms for hunting and to put food on the table, the Second Amendment is about defending ourselves, our freedoms, our property, and the people we love. Indeed, we would not be the United States of America today without the brave patriots who picked up their muskets to fight for the birth of a free nation nearly two and a half centuries ago – and the generations of Americans who have taken up arms to defend liberty here at home and around the world ever since.
The right of law-abiding citizens to own a firearm of their choosing is fundamental to the protection of all the inalienable rights enshrined in our Constitution. That is why our Founding Fathers wisely and plainly wrote that the right to keep and bear arms “shall not be infringed.”
Under the guise of safety and security, liberals in Washington continue to push for gun registries, waiting periods, trigger locks, magazine limits, buy backs, and even arbitrary gun bans. If they had it their way, the left would eliminate our right to self-defense while simultaneously defunding the police. These policies are not just wrong, they’re dangerous and they make us less safe.
These issues are not just of national importance, but of local consequence as we have seen all too well in places like Philadelphia where George Soros-funded prosecutors have undercut the rule of law by refusing to prosecute criminals, and local restrictions deny law-abiding citizens their constitutional right to own a firearm.
Sadly, whenever a tragic event that involves a firearm makes national headlines, the Far Left demonizes firearms and gun owners instead of addressing the real issue: Mental health.
As a doctor, I know that the best health decisions are made by those directly involved. But I have seen firsthand how Washington elites will use a crisis to barge into our daily lives and take away our most basic rights. This absolutely cannot be the case when it comes to dealing with the intersection of mental health and Second Amendment rights.
By keeping as many decisions as possible out of the hands of federal bureaucrats, we can undercut the inevitable argument to take away our guns when Washington gets it wrong yet again.
We need Second Amendment champions in Washington who want to keep the Federal Government out of our lives and away from our guns.
Thankfully, we have conservative justices on the United States Supreme Court who have reaffirmed the Second Amendment and due process rights for law abiding citizens through landmark cases like District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and McDonald v. City of Chicago (2010).
As Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator, I will oppose red flag laws, universal background checks, and any gun control measure that infringes upon the Second Amendment. I will fight against federal gun control schemes and I will vote for judicial nominees who share my view that the constitutional right to keep and bear arms is both fundamental and inviolable.
We need more judicial nominees who are committed to upholding our Constitution and not legislating from the bench.
I have fought on the big stage of network TV against powerful groups and proven I cannot be bullied, silenced, or bought. In Washington, I will persevere as a bold voice for the Second Amendment while standing up against federal efforts to take away our constitutional rights, and fighting for freedom alongside gun owners and sportsmen in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Mehmet Oz is a Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania.