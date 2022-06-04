Friday, June 3, was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, held annually to remember survivors and victims of gun violence. Associated with it is Wear Orange Weekend, started as a tribute for a teenage girl shot on a playground in Chicago and eventually as a signal that wearers do not want to be the next victim of gun violence, and to symbolize the value of human life.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, 156 people in our country died from gun violence. This included 14 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. These shootings come on the heels of the anguishing events of the Texas elementary school shooting where 21 people died — 19 children — and the racist shooting earlier in May at a Buffalo supermarket where 10 people were killed.
On June 2, the health care community experienced two events. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a man entered an office building searching for a specific physician, killing four people and injuring 10, before taking his own life. Also, in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, an inmate brought to an emergency room escaped his restraints, stole a guard’s gun, shot and killed the guard, and later himself.
Gun rights are one of the most divisive issues in American politics. Supporters see firearms as an important tool for self-defense, target shooting, and hunting, as well as a powerful symbol of individual rights. Critics say America’s permissive approach leads to tens of thousands of deaths each year.
One side of the aisle tends to view social factors as contributing to the violence; the other side is more likely to blame the individual shooters.
While this divide is crucial to understanding why guns are such a challenge to tackle as a policy issue, it does not mean that change is impossible.
I was born and raised in central Pennsylvania in a family who has a long history of enjoying the sport of hunting. It is woven into my memories of my childhood and something my family still enjoys. I am not anti-gun but am pro-gun safety.
For me, the facts speak for themselves. More than 45,000 people die each year due to gun violence. That is about 124 people each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is more than those who die from stroke, respiratory disease, Alzheimer’s, or diabetes. Injuries from firearms are among the five leading causes of death in United States for people ages 1-44. As of 2020, firearms became the number one cause of death among children and teenagers, surpassing motor vehicle accidents.
Gun violence is a public health crisis. As a leader in healthcare, I must acknowledge this. Healthcare workers have been dealing with this fact daily for years as they treat patients in emergency departments and inpatient stays resulting from firearm wounds. Guns cause many other traumatic injuries as well, some short term but many requiring lifelong care.
Personally, I think it is time to tone down the rhetoric on both sides of the aisle, listen and respect each other’s differences, and find solutions that stop the proliferation of guns and gun violence. We must expect this of our leaders. We must save lives.
From the Hospital’s internal safety and security response, we remain committed to ongoing evaluation and execution of our security procedures, including active shooter training.
Again, we need to stop this gun violence that takes too many innocent American lives.
Do your part to think rationally about this issue. My experience tells me that most issues are not black or white. We live in a world of grays.
We need to find middle ground. And it is time to ask our federal and state leaders to take public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. This is a public health crisis that can be solved!
Kendra Aucker is the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.