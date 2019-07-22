Following the death and destruction of Kristallnacht in 1938, the need for nations to welcome Jewish refugees from Europe was never more apparent. Hatemongers in the United States, however, were quick to vent their disapproval of welcoming Jews to our shores.
Father Charles Coughlin, a virulent anti-Semite, harangued his followers via radio about the dangers of Jews. According to the book “The Holocaust Chronicle,” “In late 1938, supporters of Coughlin took to the streets of New York proclaiming, ‘Send Jews back where they came from in leaky boats.’”
The bigotry behind the “back where they came from” message was unmistakable in 1938, just as it was unmistakable more than eighty years later when President Trump directed eerily similar words at four women of color in the U.S. House of Representatives. His words reeked of xenophobia and racism.
People continue to cheer the “back where they came from” message, despite its obvious, odious meaning. They do so with the same snarling enthusiasm that Father Coughlin’s malignant supporters displayed in the streets of New York in 1938. History is repeating itself, with all of its horrific implications.
People of conscience cannot now be silent, or indifferent. As Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Elie Wiesel said long ago, “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
If you are silent now, if you remain neutral now, you are complicit in this unfolding crime against humanity.
John Deppen,
Northumberland