The upcoming presidential election brings to mind the following: “Daddy,” the child asked, “Do all fairy tales begin with ‘Once upon a time’?” “No, dear,” her father answered, “Some fairy tales begin with ‘If I’m elected, I promise…’ ”
We don’t know fully what presidential candidates will promise until platforms are drawn up at their conventions. But we should all have several expectations for the person elected president. First and foremost, we should want a uniter, and not a divider who throws insults at anyone who disagrees with him and encourages his followers to do the same, causing deep divisions seldom matched in history. Wouldn’t we be better off if the president treated his opponents as worthy adversaries, rather than the enemy? Let’s look forward to returning to a time when we can discuss our differences without losing friends.
We need someone who, in time of tragedy or natural disaster, will console the afflicted, empathize with the grief-stricken, and offer hope and encouragement to everyone. We don’t need someone who will blame others for his mistakes and never apologize, no matter how wrong he may be. We need a president who will accept responsibility.
We need a president who will install qualified people in powerful positions, who will prioritize the best interests of the people ahead of corporate interests and his personal interests. The unqualified Rep. John Ratcliffe as Trump’s top intelligence official is a problem. He has no expertise in this field. In this vital position we need someone who informs the president with the truth, not what the president wants to hear. In other important positions we now have leaders who directly oppose the prime purpose of that department. For example, Attorney General Barr, the chief law enforcement officer, believes a president cannot commit a crime. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, lobbied for polluters and opposes limits on greenhouse gas emissions. And we need a president who will raise gas mileage standards, not lower them, as this president has.
We need a president who directs independent inspectors general to look for the truth wherever it may lead. Four attorneys general have been fired in the past year for investigating improprieties in this administration. The Department of State IG was fired for investigating Pompeo and the arms shipment to Saudi Arabia, which was forbidden by a non-partisan order of Congress. A Department of Health and Human Resources IG was sacked after identifying critical medical supply and staff shortages in the midst of the pandemic. The Defense Dept. IG is gone because he was to lead the oversight of $2 trillion in coronavirus relief funds. Another fired IG was with the intelligence community that informed Congress of the whistleblower who helped initiate the Ukraine impeachment inquiry.
A president must accept the duty of Congress to oversee the executive branch and stop preventing people from testifying and withholding relevant documents. We need a president who will not use Twitter to spread lies and conspiracy theories. A president who will put his financial interests in a blind trust at the least, divulge his tax returns and not put unqualified family members in key positions.
To protect people, our country, and the planet as a whole, we need a president who will accept the findings of reputable science professionals.
We want someone who will not take affordable health care away from millions of people. People should vote this November like their lives depended on it. In many cases that is literally true.
We need a president who shows patriotism by putting the words of our intelligence agencies ahead of a foreign adversary like Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Let’s get back to having good relationships with our allies.
We need a leader who will make voting easier, fair and honest. And someone who will take steps to prevent foreign interference in our elections.
We need a president who will stand for law and order, not one who thinks he is above the law and tweets hate that encourages chaos.
In short, we need a person who will act presidential, that is, a president who will put our interests ahead of their own.
Jack Strausser is a retired public school teacher.