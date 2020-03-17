As we face social distancing in response to the COVID-19 virus, shelves are cleared of cleaning supplies and shopping carts are heaped high with cases of bottled water and toilet paper. The government is searching for ways to put money into the system so people will keep shopping and businesses will make money. There is talk of bailout monies for the travel and entertainment industries. A payroll tax holiday to help those who have jobs.
This is not what we need. We need each other more than ever in this time of social distancing. It is a time when instead of filling our shopping carts with all the water and all the toilet paper we need to be filling each other. We need to fill the food banks for those who don’t have jobs or who don’t have enough. We need to fill the blood banks for those who are ill. We need to fill social media with wellness checks on each other. We even need to fill mailboxes with old fashioned thinking of you cards and letters. We need the government to look more at those who have lost jobs or need help with medical care because of this health crisis.
We don’t need that last case of bottled water, we still have kitchen sinks but we do need each other. More than anything right now, we need each other.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland