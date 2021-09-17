We recently received a letter announcing the candidacy of Sean Parnell for the U.S. Senate. We were very distressed by the tone of this letter and would like to share our response to him with your readers.
Dear Mr. Parnell,
We are responding to your recent letter seeking support for your candidacy for the U.S. Senate. As a candidate you should certainly formulate policy on key issues; however, you have left out several: Race relations, the environment, education, health care, and life issues. Frankly, your letter was very disappointing. Rather than focusing on the issues themselves, the letter was filled with anger, extremely divisive rhetoric, name-calling, and demonization of anyone disagreeing with your positions.
We are also concerned about your use of the term “patriot.” You seem to restrict the word to the base which supported Donald Trump. Many people of all races, genders, nationalities, and classes have fought and died for this country (including people in Southern California and New York City). Many, including our grandparents, have come to this country seeking opportunities available nowhere else. Citizens may have a different opinion from you but love this country no less than you do.
A democracy works only when people with different opinions listen to each other with respect and come to a solution that benefits the common good. The alternative to this is a one-party system, as in the Soviet Union, North Korea, Venezuela. This country is so diverse that everyone’s concerns need to be heard, both rural and urban. This letter is the very antithesis of democracy.
We have had enough of this kind of divisiveness and lack of respect. As long as your campaign persists in proclaiming sarcasm, half-truths, and insults, we cannot support your candidacy. Our current Republican senator, Mr. Toomey, possessed none of these negative traits.
We would hope to support someone of his integrity and character to fill his seat in the Senate.
Andrew & Ellen Matragrano,
Danville