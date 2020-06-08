New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea calls for calm and asks, rhetorically, “how do we move forward?” His answer: “I know this much. We cannot reach that place until we end the hateful speech and the lawbreaking and the unprovoked attacks against police officers and the rhetoric that fuels.”
He has it backward. We cannot reach that place, a society free of racism, in part, until we end the hateful speech and the lawbreaking and the unprovoked attacks by police officers on people of color. The militarized response of law enforcement to protests over the death of George Floyd has been despicable and predictable. The police must be defunded. They are out of control.
We need community services. Rather than a diet of pepper spray, housing and health care are indicated. The guarantee of a living wage. The right to walk down any street free of molestation by police. For 400 years this country has trafficked in the blood of black people. Now is the time to say No More. Now is the time to hold Commissioner Shea and all the commissioners, mayors and police accountable.
We’ve had enough of thoughts and prayers. What we need is justice. And we have every right to continue to protest until we get it.
Harvey Partica,
Lewisburg