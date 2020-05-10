The fact that Gov. Tom Wolf said he is trying to be transparent during the COVID-19 pandemic is borderline laughable.
We understand that the governor and his team are trying to govern in an unprecedented moment. There is no playbook, no history to study and map out how to handle a contagious virus that has killed more than 78,000 Americans — and more than 3,000 in Pennsylvania.
There are tough decisions to be made. That’s what we elected Tom Wolf to do, make these critical decisions when it matters most, to give Pennsylvanians the information they deserve and demand as to why they have been made.
That means we need to know more about which nursing homes and personal care facilities and the thousands of cases that have accounted for 7 out of every 10 COVID-19-related death in the commonwealth.
That means we need to know why death totals go up 13 one day and 500 just days later.
That means we need to know who, how and why waivers were granted to businesses during his shutdown.
That means we also need to know who, how and why waivers were denied for other businesses, including those doing similar work to those above, during the shutdown.
That means we need more information as to why all Northumberland County nursing and personal care homes were painted with the broad brush of having eight cases, only to have them removed from the list in one day with little explanation.
That means the Wolf administration should support a bill giving the public and press access to government records during disaster declarations, a bill that glided through the state House with bipartisan support.
“The administration’s response to the pandemic has been opaque at best and raised a lot of questions,” said Rep. Seth Grove, who sponsored the bill.
We agree.
The administration has, when pushed, released more information regarding the number of cases across the state. When state health officials first began releasing data on confirmed cases statewide, it was limited. Today we know how many people in each ZIP Code have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus and also how many have tested negative.
“Especially in times of crisis, government should be as transparent as possible,” ACLU spokesperson Holly Lubart said. “The media and the public are demanding answers from the Wolf administration. While we realize this is an unprecedented time, the Wolf administration’s stance on not answering Right-to-Know Law requests is problematic from the media perspective, particularly since we do not know how long this pandemic will last.”
Standing up in front of a podium every day doesn’t mean transparency. President Donald Trump proved that for a month of daily briefings.
We need to know more.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.