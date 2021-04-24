Data from the earliest phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout — which began five months ago — is positive with the number of infections and hospitalizations for those over the age of 65 decreasing significantly.
Now, after the late-January/early-February delays in getting vaccines out due to bad weather across the nation, more shots than ever are being administered each day. The data is convincing: The vaccines are effective.
So why are so many reluctant?
Perhaps it remains the roadblock of science. Those who remarkably fought the reality of the contagiousness and lethality of the virus thanks to their reliance on social media experts are now continuing down this path of ignorance. In the end, it just delays the return to normalcy we all seek.
Hospitalizations are down across the nation, state and Valley. New cases have seemed to level off at a higher level than doctors are comfortable with, but another huge surge has been avoided so far because of vaccines.
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have plummeted to about 700 per day on average, compared with a peak of over 3,400 in mid-January. The Associated Press reports COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year.
Pennsylvania and Valley hospitals are seeing the same thing. On Friday, about 2,800 people were hospitalized in Pennsylvania, still higher than the first surge last spring, but well down from the 6,200 from mid-December. In the Valley, about 70 patients are hospitalized, down from more than 200 in December.
“The science — and our data — clearly demonstrates these vaccines are proving effective in helping prevent illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO. “If we are looking to put this pandemic behind us and return to a sense of normalcy, the vaccine is a great way to get there.”
All Pennsylvanians over the age of 16 are now eligible for vaccines. Across the state, more than 100,000 vaccines were administered over each of the past five days. Appointments are available. At dailyitem.com, there is a list of vaccination sites with contact information, a list that was compiled by Lewisburg Neighborhoods and Union County Connect.
It is disappointing to see polls show the numbers of Americans who don’t plan to get a shot, regardless of the reason. National polling from Monmouth University put the number about 21 percent who said they would never get the vaccine — which is actually down three points from polls earlier this year.
The disappointing part is that many of the people refusing to get a vaccine fit into a vocal minority who have and continue not to follow proper safety protocols because they say it’s an infringement on their rights and they just want to get back to normal now.
As Ryu said, the fastest way back to normal is getting shots in arms. The initial problem of having enough shots has been alleviated; now we need arms for the shots.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.