I am heartbroken by the police killing of our citizens. These murders kill the soul of our nation. All of us who love our country — including police officers — must stand up and say “no more.” I am proud of the candlelight vigils that we in this area have organized. I believe that we should find creative ways to protest these murders.
I am also heartbroken by the violence that is happening in the name of protest. My heart goes out to those who have lost property, businesses and livelihoods during this precarious time of the pandemic. We are going through a very divisive time in our country. I believe the anger of the demonstrators is completely justified but the burning is not. We need healing not more destruction.
There are mixed reports on who is starting the destruction: Neo-Nazis fomenting race wars, provocateurs trying to change the focus from “police killing” to “thugs revolting,” angry people who are enraged and ready to explode? It is probably a mixture of these and more.
We must speak to those who burn their own neighborhoods. Stop the destruction! Do not give cover to the alt-right and provocateurs! Do not let others profit from the divisiveness. Do not undo the hard work of activists across the nation who work tirelessly to fight racism and poverty, change policies and stop injustices. Join us!
We need your energy. One long-time Atlanta activist said “Go home... then plot, plan, organize and mobilize.”
Penn Garvin,
Mifflinburg