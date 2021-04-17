Donald Trump was setting everyone up for a potential loss more than a year before the 2020 election. He never had a general approval rating of over 49%, and his ratios fell to 45% in October 2020. He insisted “the system is rigged against me” and warned of massive fraud. Because of the pandemic, many states relaxed the requirement for mail-in voting, which led to two-thirds of all eligible voters casting ballots.
Trump received 74 million votes, 10 million more than in 2016, and the second-highest ever. However, Joe Biden received 81 million, for a 51% vs. 47% split. Trump was certainly within his rights to demand recounts, which he still lost. However, he could not begin to prove the “massive fraud” required for his win “by a landslide.” Two mail-in votes were proven to be illegally cast in Pennsylvania, both for Trump.
Nobody except Mr. Trump and his GOP allies had any “lack of confidence” in the security of elections until the run-up to 2020. What was the biggest difference in 2020 vs. 2016? Turnout. Mr. Trump has a core of loyal supporters who he could count on to vote for him, while Democrats have to beg their voters to come to the polls. It seems to me that a robust turnout of voters should be the best way to restore confidence in our elections. There are 22 countries where voting is mandatory, including Australia, where not voting results in a $20 fine. Also on the list are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Egypt, Greece and Mexico.
Why is it that the United States of America makes it harder for its citizens to vote? Why are multiple GOP-controlled states passing laws to restrict voting? Perhaps the Republican Party realizes that when voter turnout is high, they might not win. But when more people vote, we can all be more confident in a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Peter Whitcopf, Selinsgrove