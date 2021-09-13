Everyone over the age of 25 years can likely remember where they were on September 11, 2001, what they were doing on that impossibly sunny morning when the world as we knew it changed forever. I remember quietly closing my laptop, and speeding home from my office in Harrisburg while mesmerized and terrified by the coverage coming at me on NPR. Cellphones were still rare, but my first instinct was that I needed to go home. I needed to gather my loved ones, reach my home and community, huddle and be safe together.
Traffic was eerily scant as I sped north along the river. Going 90 mph I blew past a state trooper, realizing only as our eyes locked briefly — and he gave me a grim nod — that I was rather seriously violating the speed limit. I did not slow down, and he did not stop me. I read in that brief exchange that he understood, that everybody had the same goal; run to safety, gather loved ones, be ready to protect whom and what we value. After all, nobody knew yet what could be coming.
That evening, on impulse, I dug out an old tee-shirt from a previous July 4th, emblazoned with an American flag, and wore it to the high school soccer game which, surprisingly, had not been canceled. People in my small town, long familiar faces in that high school stadium, were all talking in subdued voices about the terrorist attacks of that morning just 180 miles away, uttering shocked disbelief with wide eyes, some hugging. A wizened WWII Veteran mournfully recalled Pearl Harbor. With the sun low in the sky backlighting the American flag, we stood for the national anthem. The voices raised in song were a little stronger this evening, and some people wept. A school official gave an impromptu speech addressing the horror we all had been watching unfold, still with no understanding of who or why or even what could happen next. The message, and the consensus of those gathered there that night, was that we were Americans, united against whatever common enemy perpetrated this terror so unfathomable as to defy description and that we would prevail, continuing to live our lives fearlessly, defending one another at all costs, united in the knowledge that we were the strongest, proudest nation in the world. There were cheers and applause.
The nation echoed our small-town American hearts' declaration from coast to coast the next day, on Sept. 12. Coverage of Ground Zero footage and frequent commentary continued to reinforce that message of unity and strength. Strangers pulled together and did what Americans have always done. We helped one another to survive and rebound from an unimaginable infliction of adversity. Then we did it again after Hurricane Katrina.
On greater or lesser scales, Americans always do this thing. We unite to vanquish adversity and work toward a common good. It's the American way.
So why, when faced with the ongoing assault by the faceless, ubiquitous enemy of COVID-19, have we Americans, instead of pulling together to defend one another, instead chosen sides and gone to war amongst ourselves? When wearing a mask and getting a vaccine have proven to be the way to end the constantly climbing death toll, why are people assaulting one another with vicious words, with suspicion, and political ideals based on questionable grounds? Where is our concern for our fellow Americans, when the simple act of wearing a mask can do an individual no harm, yet could prevent another death? Operating room staff wear masks every day, all day, with no bad outcomes, to prevent infectious droplets from sickening their patients. Doctors have not been wrong about this for over 100 years! How has masking now been perverted into a testament to one's patriotism?
Where is the love for the person you don't know, but still love just because they are your kindred citizen? I'm asking especially those who claim to espouse Christian values.
Where once we were "all in this together," willing to sacrifice for the good of the collective, now we hear strident screams of "my body, my choice, my American freedom!" In fact, this deadly scourge is not about any individual's freedoms at all. COVID-19 kills blindly; old, and now young as well, rich, poor, black, white, brown, Christian, Humanist, Muslim, Jew, red voter or democracy-loving blue.
This virus is our common enemy, so where is the will as Americans to listen to those in positions to advise us with wisdom and knowledge, and then to help one another to defeat it? In a truly free nation, we take responsibility for one another, and we trust the advice of the experts we have trained and placed at the front of their fields.
It seems this time, we have allowed a few self-serving ideologues to turn our unity into a farce which has caused division, the suspension of reason, denial of science, and worst –the unnecessary deaths of nearly 660,000 of our own American family. We are better than this!
The terrorists who struck us so viciously on 9/11, 20 years ago — simply because we are Americans, and they hate our strength in our freedoms — are smiling now. How shameful that we've let them see us so weak, self-destucting in a sick and twisted parody of those freedoms.
We all gravely need to revisit 9/12.
Kimberly P. Eaton lives in Middleburg.