As I watched the videos of senseless, tragic, needless violence in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Windsor, Virginia, I wondered what became of the job description “peace officer.” You know, like the vacationing Swedish cops a few years ago who disarmed and immobilized a knife wielder on a New York City subway, “So nobody gets hurt!”
What if, instead of deploying her Taser, Kim Potter had assumed the guise of the only adult in the situation and stepped between the cowering civilian and the “command and control” junkies with firearms, saying, “Gentlemen, holster your weapons.” The kid was obviously terrified and not going anywhere! Similarly, for Lt. Nazario, with good and sufficient reason!
Neither had threatened anyone. If a flight-risk was feared, shoot a tire, not a human being. Property is replaceable; lives are not!
What if every stop-and-frisk patrol car was required to carry a third occupant — a designated adult, a true ‘peace officer’ — with overriding authority to stop the bully belligerents at the scene before anyone is injured?
Might just put credibility back in the motto “serve and protect,” for us all.
John Cooper,
Lewisburg