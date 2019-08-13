I am writing to give my full and total endorsement to David Rowe for the special election on August 20 for State Representative for the 85th District.
It was an honor to serve the people of the 85th District in the Pennsylvania General Assembly for eight and a half years before being elected to Congress. Central Pennsylvania is home to the most hardworking and respectful people you will find anywhere, and they deserve a representative who will always make sure their values are present in government.
David Rowe will fight for the issues that we all hold dear.
I know David will be the voice Snyder and Union counties need in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He has a proven track record of success and knows what it takes to get results.
Not only is David a strong supporter of our veterans and upholding the 2nd Amendment, but he’s a small business owner who understands the importance of keeping taxes low, reducing regulatory burdens, and allowing the people to define their government.
David is ready to hit the ground running in Harrisburg. I believe he will be a great asset to a House Republican majority that has been standing up to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposals to increase taxes, stifle business development, and obstruct the success Donald Trump has delivered to Pennsylvania and all Americans.
We need people like David Rowe in Harrisburg. I encourage everyone to join me in voting for David Rowe for State Representative on Aug. 20.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller,
Kreamer