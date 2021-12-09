The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. Our Senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to let nothing stand in their way, including outdated loopholes and procedures, from blocking progress on this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation.
Our country is facing a crisis like no other. Just this year, 19 states passed 33 laws restricting voting rights, and more are likely to come as legislatures convene next year.
The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. Even after the horrifying Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — a major symbol of American democracy — in a failed attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, there continues to be unparalleled efforts to sabotage our elections with fear, disinformation, and partisan practices intended to overturn the voices and votes of the American people.
The Freedom to Vote Act would help enact commonsense and proven national standards to protect our freedom to vote, reduce dark money in politics, band partisan gerrymandering, and protect our elections from partisan sabotage.
In order to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, we are calling on the Senate to delay the recess set to begin on Dec. 13, to debate and pass these bills.
Without first safeguarding our democracy to ensure that all Americans’ voices are heard, we will not be able to make progress on the other issues impacting our lives and communities.
Ed Solenberger,
Bloomsburg