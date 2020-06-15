Social media commenters who read about the anti-racism protests in the region appear to be in denial about a problem we have here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
It’s the same problem we have all over the country.
These commenters, referring to an online story in The Daily Item, could not believe that about 300 people would show up at Danville’s Memorial Park on a sunny Sunday afternoon to protest against racism and police brutality. These conspiracy theorists were convinced that someone paid protesters to show up. Not all of them, they said. Just some were paid.
Now, let’s see. Someone paid any number of people to bolster the crowd at a rally aimed at demanding equality for people of color. Not to agitate, loot, create havoc, or work toward world domination. Just to get people to treat all people equally, and, especially, to stop killing black people.
We suspect no one had to pay the protesters in Danville or in Mifflinburg last week or in Milton a week earlier. We suspect these people made the effort to speak out are tired of the killing, of the abuse to which the death of George Floyd drew attention. They’d had enough after seeing the video of the Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Talk to any person of color in the Valley, and they likely have a story or stories of blatant racism or racism of the more insidious kind — they were pulled over by police because they looked like a suspect; they are followed around in stores; they are told they got into college only because they are black.
Then there were those videos created by students at Susquehanna University and in the Mifflinburg Area School District and posted recently on social media — one using the n-word and another mocking the protests against police brutality of unarmed black citizens.
A minute-long clip showed two Mifflinburg students deriding the legitimacy of the protests, with one of the students claiming black persons felt entitled because of slavery.
Amy Davis, program coordinator for Student Diversity and Inclusion at Susquehanna University, is Latina. Her late husband was African-American. They have five children. She watched both videos.
“Anytime we are shining a spotlight on a painful legacy, the tendency is to want to look away,” Davis said. “There are so many great things about our Central Pennsylvania area, so many beautiful things, but we can’t deny the legacy we have here. We have to take a deep look, be honest and commit to making this area better for anyone living here.”
We can’t deny that legacy. We can’t pretend prejudice doesn’t exist here. We have to have the hard conversations and do better, through legislation, elections and our interpersonal relationships.
Judging by the hundreds who turned out at protests in several communities the past couple of weeks, many are trying to make it better here for everyone.
They don’t have to be paid to do that.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Danville News Editor Joe Sylvester.