No one knows right now, at least publicly, what brought COVID-19 into the Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The time will come when we learn that information, including the how, why and, perhaps, even who.
These are things we need to learn — and the public deserves to know — so it never happens again.
What we know is the facility has been devastated. According to the state Department of Health 150 cases have emerged from the facility — 95 residents and 55 staffers tested positive — a total that accounts for nearly a quarter of all cases in Northumberland County. The attorney for Bedrock Care of New York, the owners of the facility, says 23 residents have died.
Never forget those numbers represent 23 families that live in our region who are grieving and deserve answers.
All of the cases from the Milton location have emerged since Aug. 3. Nearly a month earlier — July 9 — state-mandated universal testing of residents and employees was completed.
In response to the breakout, the state brought in the National Guard for 24-7 help along with the regional response task force out of Geisinger and a temporary manager. All were brought in to provide “varied labor resources to aid in the care of patients, facility upkeep and infection control.”
State health officials said contact tracing is underway.
One of the more heartbreaking aspects of this latest outbreak is that it comes deep into the pandemic when everyone knew how vulnerable residents at these facilities were and the danger the dedicated employees were put in simply showing up to work.
That is the reason states like Texas, Florida and Arizona received recent criticism when their cases spiked. New York, New Jersey and other states that were hit hard in the first COVID-19 wave in the spring were dealing with way more unknowns that we are now. Leaders in those states knew what worked to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the curve, but instead ignored commonsense mitigation practices.
Bedrock should also have had a better grasp on it considering some of its other Pennsylvania facilities — including some in hard-hit Philadelphia — have seen similar outbreaks.
Again, we don’t know how COVID-19 got into the facility, but someone brought it in.
The Department of Health last week declined to describe “deficiencies” discovered at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Hopefully, owners of the facility, families involved, other similar properties and the public learn what happened so we can put strict protocols in place to prevent similar, preventable outbreaks.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.