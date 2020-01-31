Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of columns written by community leaders addressing issues they believe need attention and action in the new year and decade.
I just got back from Montgomery, Alabama where I met three men from Pennsylvania: Richard Puryear, Zachariah Walker and Frank Meadows.
In March of 1894, Mr. Puryear was killed in Stroudsburg, lynched by an angry mob before he went to trial for an alleged murder. On Aug. 13, 1911, Mr. Walker was dragged from his hospital bed and burned to death in Coatsville. Mr. Meadows was caught in the crossfire of the Chester County race riots in 1917. In a newspaper report we learn that “he lay writhing in the streets for nearly 10 minutes before aid reached him,” Shortly thereafter, he died.
The three men were all victims of racial terror lynchings, and their names are memorialized, along with thousands of others, at the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice, in Montgomery. Sometimes known as the epicenter of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, Montgomery is now home to this organization (gaining notoriety lately through the movie “Just Mercy”) that is helping to make the connections between the shameful legacy of slavery in the United States with current issues of racial injustice, white supremacy movements, inequity in death-penalty sentencing, and mass incarceration. Perhaps the most radical action they are taking is asking us to face this ugly, racist aspect of the American narrative, recognize its impact on every American, and change the system which continues to support it.
From its inception, the United States has been imperfect. Our founders, through the Constitution, planned for imperfections by crafting systems to correct them. We have always been a country that supported criticism and challenge by its citizens. In fact, that was a marker of being a patriot.
Today, despite all evidence to the contrary, we like to talk about our country as having achieved a level of perfection unmatched in the world. We fear close examination of our shortcomings as if that will destroy, rather than strengthen us. We fear justice because we think we are doing the best we can, and changing will mean losing or giving something up. In the meantime, the most vulnerable among us suffer in our great, but not perfect, country.
True justice starts with the truth: Even our own history in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, home to the Declaration of Independence and the Liberty Bell; where we point to our stops on the Underground Railroad as proof of our integrity; where so many of us enjoy the privileges of our legal system, even here we have to make a reckoning.
We bear the legacy of at least three men of African descent, denied justice, and violently murdered by state-sanctioned lynch mobs, because of the color of their skin. We owe it to Richard Puryear, Zachariah Walker and Frank Meadows, as well as all those whose names have been lost to us, to understand why this happened to them, and admit that the legacy of racism is still costing people their freedoms, and their lives.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel has been with Congregation Beth El in Sunbury since 2002.